Talks on new Gaza peace plan begin Monday

Oct 5, 2025, 6:26pm EDT
Gaza
Amir Cohen/Reuters

Israel, Hamas, and the US dispatched delegations to Egypt for negotiations over a Gaza peace plan, raising the specter of a potential end to the brutal two-year war.

The talks, set to begin Monday, come days after Hamas agreed to parts of a 20-point US peace plan, including the release of Israeli hostages, and sought to discuss other points.

US President Donald Trump ordered Israel to stop bombing Gaza as a result — while threatening “complete obliteration” of Hamas if it insists on staying in power in the enclave.

Even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks to take credit for the emerging deal, it’s become clear that Trump was “the one calling the shots,” The New York Times wrote.

J.D. Capelouto
