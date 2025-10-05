Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US considers bailout for soybean farmers

Oct 5, 2025, 6:27pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A soybean farmer in the US
P.J. Huffstutter/Reuters

US President Donald Trump is considering a bailout of at least $10 billion to help the country’s soybean farmers survive a boycott from China.

The humble soybean has become a flashpoint in the trade war between the world’s two largest economies after Beijing ceased all purchases from the US.

The possible aid from Washington reflects China’s leverage in talks with the US, similar to how Beijing used rare-earth export curbs to extract trade concessions from Washington, analysts said.

China is now reportedly pushing for the White House to roll back national-security restrictions on Chinese investments in the US.

J.D. Capelouto
AD