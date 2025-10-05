US considers bailout for soybean farmers

US President Donald Trump is considering a bailout of at least $10 billion to help the country’s soybean farmers survive a boycott from China.

The humble soybean has become a flashpoint in the trade war between the world’s two largest economies after Beijing ceased all purchases from the US.

The possible aid from Washington reflects China’s leverage in talks with the US, similar to how Beijing used rare-earth export curbs to extract trade concessions from Washington, analysts said.

China is now reportedly pushing for the White House to roll back national-security restrictions on Chinese investments in the US.