Univision takes out ad touting Trump praise on Truth Social

It may not win any prizes at Advertising Week in Manhattan, but Truth Social may have the new digital ad product of the year.

President Donald Trump took Univision’s side in its contract fight with YouTube TV on Saturday with a post to the platform (the majority of which he owns). A Univision blackout would be “VERY BAD for Republicans,” he wrote, imploring Google “for the purpose of FAIRNESS” to “let Univision back!”

Univision moved quickly to sponsor Trump’s Truth and make it unmissable for his fans: Logged-out Truth users get it as a pop-up, then as every other item in Trump’s feed; the post appears frequently but a little more discreetly in the logged-in experience.

If you’re a big American company looking to amplify the president’s praise — and give him a perfectly legal payment in exchange — there’s no advertising product like it.