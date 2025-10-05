At least two senior executives at Diriyah, the $63 billion real estate development in Riyadh, have been detained by Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption watchdog, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The detentions were made in recent weeks as part of an investigation by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, also known as Nazaha, the people said. At least one executive was subsequently released, and it’s unclear if formal charges have been filed. The probe is ongoing, the people said.

Nazaha, Diriyah, and two of the detained executives didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Diriyah is one of the kingdom’s most prominent projects. US President Donald Trump attended a state dinner there during his trip to the Gulf in May. The group CEO of Diriyah told Semafor at the time that the president was “just amazed” at the scale of the project.