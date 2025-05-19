Trump ‘amazed’ by Saudi progress, fellow developer says

US President Donald Trump was struck by the scale and quality of the palaces and cities he visited in the Gulf last week, according to a Riyadh-based real estate executive who has known him for more than 40 years.

“He couldn’t believe” how far things had come since his 2017 trip, Jerry Inzerillo, group CEO of Diriyah Company, told Semafor. “He was just amazed.”

Inzerillo met with Trump three times last week during the president’s trip to Saudi Arabia, including to present the masterplan for Diriyah — a $63-billion development in Riyadh that aims by 2030 to feature 42 hotels, hundreds of tech and media firms, 500 retail stores, 100 restaurants, two universities, 26 mosques, and housing for 100,000 residents.

Trump later toured the site with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before a dinner at Diriyah. With 85 cranes at work, the project dwarfs New York’s Hudson Yards, which had 13 cranes in operation at its peak, Inzerillo said. “As a developer, he loves scale, he loves quality, he loves finishes.”

