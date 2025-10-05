Japan set to have its first female prime minister

Japan is on track to have its first female prime minister.

A former economic security minister who cites Margaret Thatcher as her hero, Sanae Takaichi was elected to lead Japan’s governing LDP, which has ruled the country almost continuously since World War II but is mired in an array of crises.

Among her top priorities is tackling inflation — a relatively new problem given Japan’s decades of falling prices — making her selection a worrying one for investors: Takaichi will likely push for aggressive spending and looser monetary policy in a bid to boost the economy.

She will also pull Japan’s politics further to the right, mirroring a trend of resurgent populist conservatism worldwide, The Wall Street Journal wrote.