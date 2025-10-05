Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Japan set to have its first female prime minister

Oct 5, 2025, 6:26pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Sanae Takaichi
Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool via Reuters

Japan is on track to have its first female prime minister.

A former economic security minister who cites Margaret Thatcher as her hero, Sanae Takaichi was elected to lead Japan’s governing LDP, which has ruled the country almost continuously since World War II but is mired in an array of crises.

Among her top priorities is tackling inflation — a relatively new problem given Japan’s decades of falling prices — making her selection a worrying one for investors: Takaichi will likely push for aggressive spending and looser monetary policy in a bid to boost the economy.

She will also pull Japan’s politics further to the right, mirroring a trend of resurgent populist conservatism worldwide, The Wall Street Journal wrote.

J.D. Capelouto
AD