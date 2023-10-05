U.S. lawmakers try to save Ukraine aid

The leadership shakeup in the U.S. House of Representatives may mean the end of — or a significant delay in — U.S. security assistance to Ukraine. Lawmakers are already returning to a potential solution offered by the ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy himself: Tying Ukraine aid to action on border security to get it through Congress.

“I think it may very well take a recognition of that challenge at the southern border,” Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D. told reporters. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. echoed that sentiment: “I think the only way to do Ukraine aid well is to couple it with a border bill,” he said.

It’s not only Republicans. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. acknowledged to reporters that combining Ukraine assistance with a border security package is “one of the likely paths” to passing more assistance for Kyiv.

But the idea might already be doomed. Heritage Action, the powerful advocacy arm of the conservative Heritage Foundation, encouraged speaker candidates — some of whom are already skeptical of more aid — to reject the idea of combining border security measures with Ukraine funding.

Democrats are also exploring other options, like an arcane measure known as a discharge petition that would involve getting a majority of signatures in the House to force a vote on Ukraine aid on the floor. Two House Democrats floated the idea amid the chaos on Tuesday, and by Wednesday morning Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz. — an ardent supporter of Ukraine aid — said he had discussed it with counterparts on the House side.

“We need to do something,” Kelly told Semafor. “It’s hard.”