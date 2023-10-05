‘No apologies:’ Ugandan politician defends taking back donated ambulance after losing election

A Ugandan politician is going viral for unabashedly defending the time she took back an ambulance she had donated to her district after she lost an election there.

In several posts on her official X account, Ugandan State Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatization, Evelyn Anite, admitted that she rescinded the ambulance donation in 2021, and said she had “no apologies” for her actions.

Her belated defense was spurred by a news account that resurfaced the two-year-old incident. When a supporter tried to defend Anite and say she wouldn’t do such a thing, the state minister’s account responded: “My dear, I actually did it, and I am very proud of my action.”