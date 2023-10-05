Republicans look to ditch rule that brought down McCarthy

The News
As they look to pick their next speaker, some moderate Republicans are pushing for a major rule change to make sure Kevin McCarthy’s successor will be harder to topple.
Their demand: Do away with the clause that lets any single member call a vote to remove the House’s leader from power — a procedural time bomb they warn could blow up the conference again unless it’s defused.
“That needs to go,” Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., who represents a district Biden won in 2020, told Semafor. “That rule needs to change as part of any choice for Speaker.”
The Republican Main Street Caucus, a group of more than 70 self-described “pragmatic” members, pushed back on the rule as well Wednesday, calling it a “chokehold on this body.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who typically refrains from weighing in on House business, also urged the next speaker to nix the rule, which he said had made running the chamber “impossible.”
Know More
McCarthy agreed to the rule letting one member file a so-called motion to vacate as a condition for becoming speaker, which ultimately allowed just eight Republicans led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. to oust him. Some members have privately discussed requiring a majority of the majority to call no-confidence votes in the future.
But they could be in for a fight. Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., who voted to remove McCarthy, told Semafor he “absolutely” wanted to keep the rule in place, while Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas also said he’s not looking for a change. Notably, at least one potential top speaker contender, Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla. has said he’d be comfortable keeping the rule as is.