McCarthy allies talk revenge

Republicans couldn’t save Kevin McCarthy, but some are hoping to avenge him.

GOP lawmakers spent much of Wednesday promising to strike back against Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. and the seven other rebels who ousted the speaker a day earlier.

“I think Matt would be a great dictator in a small island nation in the Pacific or something, that’s probably the best next step for him,” Rep. Garret Graves, R-La. told Semafor. “I do think there should be repercussions.”

McCarthy’s aggrieved allies have floated a range of punishments. Some like Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., are urging that the anti-McCarthy insurgents be stripped of their committee assignments. Rep. Mike Lawler, R-NY, told reporters he believed Gaetz should be expelled from the GOP conference for “disgraceful” conduct. That idea drew a big endorsement from former GOP Speaker Newt Gingrich.

“Gaetz is an anti-Republican who has become actively destructive to the conservative movement,” Gingrich recently wrote in a Washington Post op-ed.