WHO approves first mpox diagnostic test

The World Health Organization approved the first mpox diagnostic test for emergency use, weeks after it declared the disease a global health emergency.

The disease, formerly known as monkeypox, is considered endemic in some African countries, but a deadlier and more easily transmittable strain previously only found in the Democratic Republic of Congo has since been detected in neighboring countries.

Testing capacity in the continent remains low — only 37% of suspected cases were tested in the DRC this year. The newly approved test marks a “significant milestone” to expand access in affected areas, the WHO said.