What US foreign policy could look like under Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris will likely shelve President Joe Biden’s democracy-vs-autocracy foreign policy framing if she wins next month’s election, multiple reports suggested, in favor of an approach where Washington works more closely with allies regardless of their domestic political systems.

Analysts think Harris will trumpet her support for a rules-based international order over Biden’s framing, which has proved particularly unpopular in Asia, where Washington-friendly countries such as Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam have been excluded from the White House’s democracy summits. Unlike her boss, Harris not used the word “autocrat” since being named the Democratic candidate for the presidency, The Economist noted.