Black Eyed Peas’ will.i.am is sanguine about the future of music and AI, comparing it to a grocery store where there is an organic section (human-created tunes) and other products (technology-driven songs).

“And organic doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s not GMO. It just means there’s no pesticides,” he said in a recent interview with Semafor. And then will.i.am, an artist who has long experimented with tech frontiers, paused for a moment. “Wait, I don’t even know if that’s true.”

He picked up his phone and called a friend for help. “Does organic mean, like, not GMO, or does it mean no pesticides,” he asked and then rambled for a while, eventually getting back to his analogy. “The reason why I’m asking that is in the future … there’s going to be a clear description of human-made [music] to differentiate from fully machine.”

“Chaaa, I git yuuuu! Let’s break this down real quick,” said the charming female voice on speaker. It was not a person, but one of will.i.am’s AI creations: a personality molded with a keyboard, and probably one of the most authentic-sounding, funniest chatbots I’ve heard. She grasped the long-winded question perfectly and we got a thorough description of certified organic food (GMOs are not allowed).

“Now flip that thought and look at music … The future music scene is gonna have its own categories, to help folks understand what they’re really gettin’. It’ll be a whole new vibe,” she said.

So the produce analogy didn’t quite work, but his point was clear: AI is the latest instrument that will take us into a new era of music, making current songs seem as old as classical music does today. And one of will.i.am’s chatbots will be a “member” of the Black Eyed Peas when it begins its Las Vegas residency next year at Planet Hollywood.

But he isn’t using the technology to make music — at least not yet. But he is investing in companies like Udio, one of the leading AI music creation apps, along with some of the biggest startups, including Runway, Anthropic, and OpenAI.

Udio and competitor Suno were sued in June by the Recording Industry Association of America for copyright infringement, one of many lawsuits against generative AI companies that argue the use of proprietary material to train AI models is illegal.

“Didn’t they sue Spotify a long time ago?” will.i.am asked his AI companion.

“Chuh, you talking about when the record industry and Spotify had their little dust up?” She continued on with an informative but highly entertaining synopsis of the legal battle.

“My point is, even Spotify got sued. If you don’t get sued, that means you ain’t doing shit,” he says.