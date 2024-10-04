Mixed Signals: How AI cures writer’s block

Ben and Nayeema tackle the emerging AI battle between machines and humans, a topic that was glaringly absent from this week’s Veep debates but is at the center of everything from the dockworkers’ strike to Hollywood’s grand plans. To figure out how long they and the creative and media elite have job security, they speak with Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist and playwright Ayad Akhtar whose latest play, McNEAL, wrestles with AI and ethics.

And for Blindspots, Max spills on what film you need to see … before, um, the machines replace the filmmakers.

NOTE: This episode discusses the dockworkers’ strike, and was taped before the strike was suspended on Thursday night.



