Iran’s supreme leader says missile attack was ‘minimum punishment’ for Israel in rare speech

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini Friday warned that Tehran’s recent missile strikes were the “minimum punishment” for Israel’s “crimes.” In his first public sermon in nearly five years, Khameini said that Iran would attack Israel again “if need be.”

His speech came as Israel continued its strikes on Lebanon, reportedly targeting a potential successor to the former Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah on Friday. The Israeli onslaught on the country has killed more than 1,300 people and displaced a further million.

Iran is bracing for an expected Israeli attack in retaliation for Tehran’s barrage of more than 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday. In his sermon Khameini insisted that Iran and its proxies would not back down in their confrontation with Israel, vowing to execute “any related duties” against Israel with “strength and fortitude.”