Inside Obama’s bid to help save Senate Democrats’ majority

Democrats hope that President Barack Obama’s purple state magic could make the difference for them this fall, up and down the ballot.

The former president has cut ads in three contested Senate races, in Maryland, Michigan, and Florida — one state he won by landslides and two he never lost. He plans to begin a nationwide tour next week in Pennsylvania, home of a fourth tight Senate race, and he will do more fundraising for Democrats and cut more ads and robocalls for downballot races.

Obama’s early messaging elevates what lesser-known Democratic candidates have said all year, like a Maryland spot warning that ex-Gov. Larry Hogan could lock in a GOP majority if he defeats Angela Alsobrooks in Maryland. And all of it demonstrates the popularity of Obama in swing states a dozen years after he last ran.

“It’s great!” said New Jersey Sen. George Helmy. “A widely popular president carries a lot of weight in a number of different sectors of Democratic Party. And I think it’s great that the president is jumping in.”

