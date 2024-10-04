Europe’s ‘Volt’ parties look to counter the continent’s nationalist turn

Europe’s nationalists have made waves for their focus on national “glory,” and what they describe as restoring sovereignty, and they haven’t been afraid to team up across borders to advance that cause. Politicians like Nigel Farage, Marine Le Pen and Matteo Salvini have built careers on railing against the European Union, coalescing support through social media-driven campaigns in favor of undermining the bloc.

In recent years, however, there has been activity on the polar reverse of the political spectrum. Volt, a party with branches in every EU member state, advocates continental European unification with a more centralized, federal government — to some, a “United States of Europe.” Though Europe-wide political parties already exist under the EU’s parliamentary system, with national parties being sorted into distinct European parties, Volt takes a different approach and runs under the same banner across the continent. That means there is a Volt Netherlands, a Volt France, a Volt Poland, and so on.

The party has seen flashes of success in a few contexts. Volt Netherlands holds seats in the Dutch parliament. It’s easier to win seats there than virtually any other country in Europe, and infighting has since derailed the party’s momentum, but their emergence in the Netherlands represented a beachhead for a party with extravagant goals. Volt Bulgaria has also won seats through alliance deals, but lost them in a whirl of successive Bulgarian elections.

In European parliamentary elections held in 2019, a year after their founding, Volt ran in 7 member states and won a single seat. This year, Volt competed in 15 different countries and secured 5 seats.