DJs are debating whether AI can replace them

BERLIN — The debate over AI’s impact on art is hitting dance floors in Berlin, where DJ veteran Christian Becker keeps the crowd grooving at a trendy bar, manually transitioning between indie throwbacks and electronic tracks.

Within the city’s iconic and diverse club scene — best known globally for its techno culture and industrial raves — the reception and adoption of AI among professional DJs is mixed. Some find the tools harmless and helpful, while others question whether AI has a place in the DJ booth. It’s part of a broader debate among artists, musicians, filmmakers, and authors on what role the technology should have, if any, in the creative process.

“It wouldn’t work,” Becker, a 33-year-veteran and co-owner of Bohnengold in the buzzy Kreuzberg district, said while taking a break from his set on a recent Saturday night. “Because you’re connecting with the people … you have to watch the people, how they dance.”

Software companies that make DJing platforms are increasingly adding AI capabilities, giving DJs the option to automate tasks they normally do themselves, like choosing songs or mixing and transitioning tracks.

“There is always pushback from the purists and the guys who want to hold onto the past,” said Angelo Tun, a world scratch DJ champion and the head of brand at Algoriddim, a Munich-based DJ software company leaning heavily into AI. “It started with vinyl. They were against digital tools. Innovation is happening in every industry now.”