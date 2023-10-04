Cyberspace is the new frontline of the Russia-Ukraine war

The International Committee of the Red Cross has issued new rules for civilian hackers — AKA "hacktivists" — outlining what they can and can't do during wartime, the BBC reported Tuesday. The rules include a ban on attacking hospitals and "civilian objects," though several hacker groups said they plan to ignore them. A Red Cross official told Tech Monitor that the rules are an attempt to bring historical wartime norms "into a more modern conflict that has these new dynamics."