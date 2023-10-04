Pope Francis gives women the right to vote at synod

Karina Tsui

/

The Pope plans to give women voting rights at the synod beginning Wednesday — expanding their decision-making power in the Catholic Church in a move that can define Francis’ papacy and that has invited criticism and concerns from conservative Catholics.

The month-long synod is traditionally an advisory body for the pope that only bishops can attend, but this week’s synod will include 54 nuns as well as lay women among its 365 members, along with other laypeople.