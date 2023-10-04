The largest health care strike in US history has begun

Starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, workers across Kaiser’s large network of hospitals have been walking out in Virginia, California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington state, and Washington D.C.

Strikers include licensed vocational nurses, home health aides, and technicians in radiology, X-ray, surgical, pharmacy, and emergency departments.

Their unions are demanding that hospitals find a long-term solution to staffing shortages as well as better pay and benefits. Negotiations between Kaiser and its workers have been ongoing.