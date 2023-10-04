rotating globe
Karina Tsui
Karina Tsui
Oct 4, 2023, 9:49am EDT
North America

The largest health care strike in US history has begun

REUTERS/Mike Blake
The News

More than 75,000 health care workers at Kaiser Permanente — the country’s largest health care nonprofit organization — walked out of hospitals and medical offices on Wednesday after labor negotiators failed to resolve a dispute over fair wages and staffing levels. It is the largest health care worker strike in U.S. history.

Know More

Starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, workers across Kaiser’s large network of hospitals have been walking out in Virginia, California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington state, and Washington D.C.

Strikers include licensed vocational nurses, home health aides, and technicians in radiology, X-ray, surgical, pharmacy, and emergency departments.

Their unions are demanding that hospitals find a long-term solution to staffing shortages as well as better pay and benefits. Negotiations between Kaiser and its workers have been ongoing.

