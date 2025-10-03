US jobs data murky as BLS postpones September report

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is not expected to release its September jobs report this morning while the government is shut down, leaving employers to parse conflicting private-sector reports instead.

After ADP said that US firms lost 32,000 jobs last month, Revelio said Thursday they added 60,000. Economists had expected a gain closer to 45,000.

“They are all consistent with a slowdown — but how big and worrying the slowdown is varies depending on which data source,” economist Martha Gimbel told Semafor. “That is exactly why we need trusted data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the top Banking Committee Democrat, is calling on officials to publish the data anyway, arguing it’s “likely ready” and they “had sufficient time to plan.” Warren warns if they don’t, they could “undermine the Fed’s ability to make informed decisions.”