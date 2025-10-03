Uber and Bolt’s bet on Kenyan safaris sparks price cut fears

Ride-hailing giants Uber and Bolt are disrupting Kenya’s lucrative safari market with new services that are driving fears of price cuts among traditional tour operators.

San Francisco-headquartered Uber, which began operating in Kenya a decade ago, launched its “Uber Safari” service in Nairobi on Sept. 15. Barely a week later Estonian rival Bolt, which debuted in Kenya a year after Uber, said it will launch a safari service by the end of the year.

The news has prompted fears that the services will drive down prices, unsettling local tour operators in Kenya where the tourism sector accounts for 10% of the country’s GDP and employs more than a million people, many working in the safari tours space. “We’ve seen this before, when prices start high then drop,” Felix Migoya, head of the East Africa Tour Guides and Drivers Association, told trade publication Tourism Update. “A safari isn’t a taxi ride; it’s an experience requiring skilled guiding and conservation ethics.”

Uber East Africa General Manager Imran Manji told Semafor the company was “mindful of potential concerns around accessibility, pricing, and impact on local operators” and was therefore working in close consultation with licensed safari companies as well as Kenya’s Tourism Regulatory Authority. He stressed that the company’s new service was “designed to ensure it complements the existing ecosystem rather than replaces it,” saying that it could unlock “new earning opportunities for drivers, guides, and local fleet partners.”

