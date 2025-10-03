Events Email Briefings
Trump gives Hamas until Sunday evening to agree to peace plan

Updated Oct 3, 2025, 12:00pm EDT
Ruins lie in in Gaza.
Amir Cohen/Reuters

US President Donald Trump set a new weekend deadline for Hamas to agree to a peace deal on the enclave’s future, calling it the militant group’s “last chance” in a post Friday.

If no deal is brought forward by 6:00 pm Sunday Eastern time, “all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Trump administration’s 20-point plan, backed by Israel, demands an immediate ceasefire, the return of all hostages, the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, and the disarmament of Hamas — a condition the group has previously rejected. Hamas said on Wednesday that it was reviewing the proposal.

The plan also provides for a transitional authority run by an international group chaired by Trump, with members including former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Natasha Bracken
