Shutdown could run into next week as Senate bolts

Oct 3, 2025, 5:02am EDT
A sign warning that the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center is closed
Nathan Howard/Reuters

Day 3 of the government shutdown could very easily morph into Day 6. Democrats are likely to once again reject the House’s seven-week stopgap bill, and the Senate is set to skip town for the weekend.

Maybe Senate Majority Leader John Thune will meet with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, though.

Thune said he’s open if Schumer “wants to actually come forward and talk about how to end this thing.”

It’s pretty clear that Republicans aren’t ready to throw Democrats a bone anytime soon. Just ask Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., who is talking to Democrats about extending the expiring health care subsidies.

“If we don’t pass a short-term CR there is no way of getting anything done to do the things they want to,” Rounds said. As far as negotiations go, “we’re not going to do anything until we get government open,” he added.

Burgess Everett
