Saudi music is going global, Spotify says

Saudi Arabia’s music scene has gone global, new data from Spotify shows.

Household names like Abdulmajeed Abdullah (essentially Saudi Arabia’s Taylor Swift) and Abadi Al Johar now draw 200,000-300,000 monthly listeners on the platform. Their popularity doesn’t come as a surprise, but what does is that most of the income for Saudi artists comes from abroad: More than 90% of Saudi artist royalties were generated outside the kingdom, led by fans in the US, Brazil, India, and Europe.

The country’s musicians earned more than 13 million riyals ($3.5 million) in royalties last year, double 2022’s total. Local consumption of Saudi music on Spotify is also booming, nearly tripling since 2020.