Nigerian singer Tems wants to provide a route for African women to build careers in the global music industry through a professional development program she has launched, the Afrobeats star told Semafor.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Temilade Openiyi, announced in August that applications were open for the Leading Vibe Initiative, a training program made up of workshops, resources, and mentorship for women aged 18 to 35 who want to pursue a career in the music industry.

Twenty women will be selected to take part in training in each stop on the singer’s African tour, which started in Lagos in July, arrived in Nairobi this week, and will head to Accra in the next few months. Participants will receive support with their projects — such as music mixing, legal representation, and funding for advertising — after the tour dates as part of the program, which is aimed at “artists, singers, and songwriters.”

“I envision LVI as a platform that builds a pipeline of women who are not just artists on stage, but also producers, songwriters, music executives, entertainment lawyers, and decision makers leading across the industry,” Tems said during an interview in Nairobi, where she performed this week. “​​It’s about building infrastructure and networks that help women thrive in the music industry and creative economy.”

AD

The Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats singer said her career had taught her the importance of being “intentional about the business side” of the music industry. “From ownership of my masters, to building structures that support long-term growth, that mindset has pushed me to think about creating ecosystems, not just for myself but for others,” she said.