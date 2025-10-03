Munich airport shuts down over drones

Munich airport shut down overnight after a series of drone sightings, the latest disruption to European airspace after similar events in Oslo and Copenhagen.

Thousands of passengers on dozens of flights were affected, with some having to sleep in the airport. The sightings follow a series of Russian incursions into NATO airspace, but Moscow denied responsibility for the Munich drones. Still, European leaders suggested the Kremlin was behind earlier drone sightings, and called for strengthened defenses.

Russia appears to be stepping up its hybrid warfare: British officials said Moscow-backed cyberattacks and sabotage were on the rise, and the Kremlin regularly targets UK satellites. A former British intelligence chief said this week that Britain may be “already at war with Russia.”