Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Japan set to elect youngest prime minister in a century

Oct 3, 2025, 6:57am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Shinjiro Koizumi.
Shinjiro Koizumi. Lisa Marie David/Reuters

Japan will on Saturday elect its new leader, with a millennial minister poised to become prime minister of the rapidly aging nation.

Shinjiro Koizumi, who at 44 would become Japan’s youngest leader in a century, is competing with four other candidates to head the ruling Liberal Democratic Party — which has governed Japan for most of the past 70 years — after the resignation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba following two major election losses. Agriculture minister Koizumi, who bills himself a consensus builder, faces his toughest challenge in Sanae Takaichi, a conservative hardliner who would become the country’s first female ruler if she wins. But experts fear neither candidate offers Japan a clear vision to solve an array of challenges at home and abroad.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD