Irish play ‘Translations’ gets Senegal premiere

The first Senegalese production of the contemporary classic Irish play Translations premiered last week at the country’s national theater in Dakar.

The original play, by Brian Friel, follows an English soldier and his local Irish translator in 1830s Donegal as they work to controversially convert Irish place names into English.

The production — performed in French by a Senegalese cast — explores themes of colonial dominance, language, and identity, resonating for many in the west African country after years of French colonial rule and the marginalization of local languages such as Wolof.

One cast member told France24 the play “shows the similarities between us and Ireland. That’s what really touched us.”