World War II-era bomb explodes in Japan

A World War II bomb exploded near the runway of a Japanese airport. No one was injured, but 80 flights from Miyazaki in the country’s southwest were canceled. The 500-pound USAAF bomb is one of millions scattered around the world: An estimated two million tons of bombs were dropped on Germany alone in World War II, while a single charity has cleared 815,000 unexploded munitions in Vietnam, Gizmodo reported.

So many leftover shells and bombs are found along what was WWI’s Western Front in Belgium and northern France that it is known as the “Iron Harvest,” while in the Solomon Islands, around 20 people are injured or killed each year by US and Japanese ordnance from the Pacific campaign.