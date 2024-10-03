UK cedes control of strategic Indo-Pacific islands, raising security concerns

UK officials announced Thursday that the Chagos Islands, a remote Indian Ocean archipelago, will pass to Mauritius in an agreement that could allow displaced Chagossians to return to the islands decades after they were forced to leave. The deal also secures the future of a joint US-UK military base on the only inhabited island, Diego Garcia.

The agreement ends the decades-long dispute between Chagossians, Mauritius, and the UK: In 2019, the International Court of Justice determined the islands belonged to Mauritius, a ruling UK authorities ignored.

The UK-US military base played a key role in operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, and is considered an important strategic asset in London and Washington — especially with the rise of Chinese aggression in the Pacific.

While US President Joe Biden welcomed the deal, UK opposition politicians criticized it as weakening Britain’s security, while military experts also questioned the deal’s reasoning.