Tesla recalls Cybertrucks again

Tesla is recalling 27,000 Cybertrucks, the vehicles’ fifth callback this year and the latest in a series of unsavory headlines for the electric vehicle giant. The recall, which was triggered by a rearview camera issue that can be fixed with a software update, comes a day after Tesla’s stock fell on the back of its third-quarter sales and deliveries falling short of market expectations.

Tesla is also facing heightened competition from Chinese EV makers, including in Europe. Its Germany plant has suffered several setbacks, most recently over union allegations of harsh working conditions; the factory sent managers to the homes of staffers on long-term sick leave, to “appeal to the employees’ work ethic.”