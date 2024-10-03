Russia looks to boost childbirth as economy struggles and battlefield losses mount

Russia is prioritizing boosting childbirth in the face of a declining population, a teetering economy, and extensive battlefield losses.

Data released in September showed that mortality had risen, driven by the conflict in Ukraine, while births had reached their lowest levels in 25 years.

President Vladimir Putin recently said that Russia should “make it fashionable to have many children, as it used to be… in the past,” and lawmakers introduced a bill last week that would make it illegal to advocate for a “child-free” lifestyle, with fines of over $4,000 for individuals who don’t comply.