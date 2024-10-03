National Republicans reel in crucial $30M for Senate battle

Senate Republicans’ campaign arm raised a record-breaking $30.7 million in September, according to numbers first shared with Semafor.

It’s a sum that will help cash-strapped GOP candidates close the gap against Democratic rivals who are generally crushing them in fundraising. The National Republican Senatorial Committee has raised $231.1 million in total — also a record for this point in the campaign.

And boy, does the group need it.

“We will continue working hard to raise the resources necessary to bring back our incumbent senators and support our challengers, all of whom are facing unprecedented amounts of spending from Democrats,” NRSC spokesperson Mike Berg said in a statement. “As we’ve begun unloading our war chest, we are seeing positive movement across the board in competitive Senate races across the country.”

Senate Democratic candidates are keeping pace in the cash wars by starting to post whopping sums for the third quarter of the year. Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown raised $30 million and Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., brought in $18 million for her bid to claim an open Senate seat.

Both Brown and Slotkin’s numbers dwarf those publicly released by their Republican opponents, Ohio’s Bernie Moreno and former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich. The NRSC raised $66.9 million for the entire third quarter.

The trend of Democratic fundraising dominance is likely to continue as more numbers roll in. Democrats currently hold a 51-49 Senate majority, with the GOP all but certain to pick up an open seat in West Virginia. The party is targeting Montana and Ohio, plus other races in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona.

Republicans only have a clear advantage in Montana at the moment, according to public polls, while Ohio is a toss-up and Democrats are generally leading in the other battlegrounds. Democrats are also making a play to defeat GOP Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Rick Scott of Florida, both of whom are currently favored to win reelection.