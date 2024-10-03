Lifesaving HIV drug to be sold as far cheaper generic in Africa and Asia

US pharmaceutical company Gilead said it would allow drug manufacturers in Asia and Africa to make cheap generic versions of its life-saving HIV medication.

Lenacapavir, a twice-yearly injection, provides near-total protection from the virus, but in the US, it costs $42,250 per patient per year — an unattainable sum for many developing-world health care systems.

The new deal would permit six companies to sell it for much less — perhaps as little as $40 — in 120 poorer nations. In 2023, there were 1.3 million new HIV infections around the world, according to HIV.gov.