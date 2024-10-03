Environmental exceptions for chips underscore tensions in Biden’s economic agenda

Semiconductor chip makers in the US will soon be exempt from some federal environmental requirements after President Joe Biden signed a bill to that effect Wednesday.

The chips are key to myriad technologies, from smartphones to military equipment, and the industry has been a major focus of the Biden administration as it seeks to bolster domestic manufacturing and maintain US technological dominance over China.

It’s a win for the chip makers: The companies have lobbied to reduce what they argue is so much bureaucratic red tape, preventing them from capitalizing on subsidies awarded by the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, which allocated about $280 billion towards projects that would increase semiconductor manufacturing in the US.

The bill had divided lawmakers in Biden’s own party, with some Democrats saying the exemption undermines efforts to tackle climate change.