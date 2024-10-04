It’ll be an unhappy holidays for Congress and the next president

Congress will wake up to a painful hangover on the morning after Election Day, and it’s likely to last long past the next president’s inauguration.

The crisis stems from a series of big decisions that the House and Senate punted into what’s known as the lame duck, the biennial stretch of policymaking that happens between the election of a new Congress and its official start. Sometimes lame ducks are, well, lame — and sometimes they’re packed with drama, thanks to the natural tension between a party that’s giving up power and the party that’s preparing to take over.

This time around, lawmakers have a Dec. 20 government shutdown deadline to contend with, which is now intertwined with increasingly urgent calls for billions of dollars in Hurricane Helene relief. On top of that, Congress has to clear a must-pass defense policy bill that’s always a magnet for political controversies, as well as deal with expiring farm and flood insurance laws.

AD

Add on the expiration of the US debt limit that will hit in January, and it’s easy to see the next president facing a pileup on the Hill even before Inauguration Day, whether it’s Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. Such are the consequences of months upon months of inaction during one of the least productive Congresses ever.

“It’s terrible. It’s just an indication of congressional dysfunction,” Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., told Semafor. “The reality is a lot of uncertainty. The dynamics could be totally disrupted, depending on what the outcome of the election is.”

Some senators had hoped for at least some sense of what a potential spending agreement between the House and Senate might look like in order to start negotiations now. Instead, “everything’s jammed up,” lamented Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, the top Republican on the Appropriations Committee.

AD

“It didn’t have to be this way,” she added.

After taking off much of the summer, Congress at least averted a disastrous shutdown last week before leaving Washington until mid-November. That challenging homecoming will also include two unpredictable Republican leadership battles in the Capitol; GOP senators will have to select a new leader, and the House GOP will grapple with Speaker Mike Johnson’s future.

Until then, Congress can do little but brace for Election Day. And in the back of many members’ and aides’ minds is the prospect of another challenge to the results from Trump supporters.

AD

The tone of the lame duck session all “kind of depends if we’re in a constitutional crisis or not,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

“It feels very hard to predict anything about the world until you see the result of the election,” Murphy said. “There could be a rush to get some things done. We could also have an armed MAGA militia descending on the Capitol.”