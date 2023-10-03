Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraud trial begins in New York

Diego Mendoza

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, went on trial Tuesday, in what prosecutors have described as one of the biggest financial-fraud cases in U.S. history.

Bankman-Fried (a previous Semafor investor) has pleaded not guilty to all charges including money laundering, wire fraud, and securities fraud in a trial that could redefine the crypto industry.

He faces a separate trial in March 2024 for allegedly bribing Chinese officials, and has been jailed for the last several weeks after prosecutors accused him of witness tampering.

If convicted of all charges, Bankman-Fried faces more than 100 years in prison.