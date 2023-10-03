Mr. Beast and Tom Hanks warn about AI deepfake ads using their likenesses

Tom Hanks, CBS host Gayle King, and Mr. Beast are warning fans not to fall for AI-generated versions of their likenesses being used in fraudulent social media advertisements.

“If you’re watching this video, you’re one of the 10,000 lucky people who’ll get an iPhone Pro for just $2,” a deepfake version of Mr. Beast says in a since-deleted TikTok ad viewed by Semafor. It included a link to a bogus version of the YouTube star’s philanthropy website.

“Lots of people are getting this deepfake scam ad of me… are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes?” Mr. Beast wrote in a post on X Monday. TikTok did not immediately respond to Semafor’s questions.

Hours earlier, King said on Instagram that someone had “manipulated my voice and video” to promote a weight loss cure she had never actually tried.

On Saturday, Hanks similarly reported that his likeness had been featured in a dental advertisement without his knowledge. “There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me,” he wrote on Instagram. “I have nothing to do with it.”