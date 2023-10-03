Mr. Beast and Tom Hanks warn about AI deepfake ads using their likenesses

The News
Tom Hanks, CBS host Gayle King, and Mr. Beast are warning fans not to fall for AI-generated versions of their likenesses being used in fraudulent social media advertisements.
“If you’re watching this video, you’re one of the 10,000 lucky people who’ll get an iPhone Pro for just $2,” a deepfake version of Mr. Beast says in a since-deleted TikTok ad viewed by Semafor. It included a link to a bogus version of the YouTube star’s philanthropy website.
“Lots of people are getting this deepfake scam ad of me… are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes?” Mr. Beast wrote in a post on X Monday. TikTok did not immediately respond to Semafor’s questions.
Hours earlier, King said on Instagram that someone had “manipulated my voice and video” to promote a weight loss cure she had never actually tried.
On Saturday, Hanks similarly reported that his likeness had been featured in a dental advertisement without his knowledge. “There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me,” he wrote on Instagram. “I have nothing to do with it.”
Know More
Experts have warned for years that convincing deepfakes could be deployed to influence elections or spread misinformation. In these cases, fake celebrity endorsements are being used to promote online scams.
Cracking down on the problem could be difficult for social media platforms, in part, because some celebrities have permitted tech companies to build legitimate AI tools that mimic their voice or appearance. Last week, for example, Meta unveiled a number of AI chatbots based on the personalities of famous people, including Tom Brady, Paris Hilton, and Mr. Beast.
The View From India
Last month, Slumdog Millionaire star Anil Kapoor won an interim order from the Delhi High Court against 16 defendants who had been accused of using his likeness without permission in AI-generated videos and other content. “My intent was to seek protection of my personality rights and prevent any misuse for commercial gains, particularly in the current scenario with rapid changes in technology and tools like artificial intelligence,” Kapoor told Variety.