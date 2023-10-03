Why India keeps escalating its spat with Canada over Sikh leader’s killing

Karina Tsui

/

In the latest escalation of India and Canada’s spat over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader, Delhi gave Ottawa until Oct. 10 to remove 41 of its 62 India-based diplomats, the Financial Times first reported.

In response, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that he was “not looking to escalate” tensions with India, but continue having “constructive relations,” while Canadian officials said that the country is seeking private conversations with Narendra Modi’s government to resolve the diplomatic feud.