India suspends visas for Canadians, escalating tensions with Trudeau 

India said it sought action from Canada on concerns that it was acting as a safe haven for alleged terrorists, the Economic Times reported. (India had accused Nijjar of being a terrorist but has strongly denied being involved in his killing.) The narrative that Canada turns a blind eye to Sikh separatist extremists has made Trudeau "the most disliked world leader in India," journalist Barkha Dutt writes, with frustration tracing back to Trudeau's father, who refused to turn over a militant leader to India when he was prime minister.