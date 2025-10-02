Two dead following attack on UK synagogue

Two people have died and three others are in a serious condition after a car ramming and knife attack outside a synagogue in Manchester, UK, on Thursday. The suspect is also believed to have been killed after being shot by police, the BBC reported.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer returned early from a meeting of European leaders in Copenhagen to chair the government’s emergency response group, saying that he was “appalled” by the incident. Security is being stepped up at Jewish sites across the country.

The attack, which took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, comes amid a sharp rise in anti-Semitic assaults in the US and Europe as the Israel-Hamas war nears the two-year mark.

France and Germany have seen a surge in incidents, while two staff at the Israeli embassy in Washington DC were shot dead in May, and an attack injured 12 in Colorado weeks later.