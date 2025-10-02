The interview with Trump presents a valuable journalistic opportunity that almost any television news network would agree to. But the potential interview with Trump on 60 Minutes also presents tremendous risk for a news organization that has already been the focus of the president’s ire and is now trying to maintain its journalistic credibility without provoking the president to again seek legal revenge against the network.

Over the past several months, CBS News staff have been bracing for changes as the network’s top leaders and some of its most-respected journalists have exited amid editorial disagreements with the parent company. Earlier this year, former 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens announced he was resigning, saying he did not believe he had true journalistic independence anymore. CBS News president Wendy McMahon was similarly forced out of the network, saying she and the company were not journalistically aligned. Hiring Weiss and choosing not to bring back comedian Stephen Colbert have also been taken as signs internally that the network is hoping to play a bit nicer with the political right.

While the moves have angered left-of-center critics, it has seemed to placate the administration. CBS seems to have momentarily escaped FCC chairman Brendan Carr’s regulatory eye for now, but the threat of future action has clearly spooked the network, which said it was cooperating with his investigation into whether CBS News engaged in news distortion in its editing of the Harris interview last year.

The interview, and its format, would also present Trump with the opportunity to take a victory lap on the air of a network that recently cut him a large check. In recent months, Trump has relished reminding his former legal opponents of their large settlements. Last week, he celebrated YouTube’s agreement to pay nearly $25 million to settle a lawsuit over its decision to suspend Trump’s account after the Capitol Hill riots on January 6 by posting an AI-generated image of himself with YouTube CEO Neal Mohan holding an oversized check.