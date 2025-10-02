Events Email Briefings
Top vaccine provider says its shots saved 1.7M lives in 2024

Oct 2, 2025, 7:15am EDT
A healthcare worker administers a dose of a coronavirus disease vaccine to a shepherd during a vaccination drive in Kashmir, India.
Sanna Irshad Mattoo/Reuters

The global vaccine provider Gavi said that its inoculations had saved at least 1.7 million lives in 2024, shattering the previous year’s record by 400,000.

Gavi is the world’s largest vaccine funder, providing immunizations for almost half the world’s children; the alliance’s work is estimated to have prevented 20.6 million deaths between 2000 and 2024. Last year saw the first rollout of malaria vaccines, given to millions of children across 23 African countries.

Its program, however, faces a budget shortfall: The US, a major backer, withdrew funding for the 2026-2030 cycle, leaving it $3 billion short of its target. The US health secretary is vaccine-skeptical, and has also cut mRNA vaccine research and restricted federal immunization policy.

A chart showing the number of lives saved globally by childhood vaccinations.

Tom Chivers
