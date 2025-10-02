Events Email Briefings
Exclusive / Talks start in US Senate as shutdown drags into Friday

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Oct 2, 2025, 4:52am EDT

Chuck Schumer
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The government shutdown will drag into Friday — at least — after Wednesday’s failed votes, although bipartisan talks are happening on the sidelines.

“The Democrats own the shutdown,” Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told Semafor. “Nevertheless I am always willing to talk and to see if there’s a way out of this impasse.”

Democrats are floating a three- or four-week spending bill aligned with the Nov. 1 open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act; Republicans are still mostly refusing any agreement on ACA subsidies until the government reopens.

After three Democratic defections on the House’s spending bill, it doesn’t appear anyone else is budging.

“I’m not sure what’s going to open this up,” said Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who said the pool of potential ‘yes’ votes is small.

It’s now possible the Senate doesn’t vote over the weekend either, another sign of a stalemate.

