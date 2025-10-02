Stock market ‘priced for perfection’: Vanguard top exec on potential downturn

The News
The US stock market, which just posted its best September in 15 years, is “priced for perfection” and likely to disappoint, says Vanguard’s No. 2 executive. The $11 trillion firm has lowered its expectations for stock returns over the next decade to as little as 3.3% — worse than you’d get from a bucket of corporate bonds.
“There’s a lot of great news priced in” to US stock prices, Greg Davis, Vanguard’s president and chief investment officer, told Semafor.
The S&P 500’s price-to-sales ratio hit an all-time high of 3.3 in September, meaning that investors’ enthusiasm for companies is outpacing that of their customers. That metric topped out around 2 during the dot-com boom, and at just over 3 during the pandemic’s frothy markets and muted economy.
It’s not just AI hype: As Bloomberg columnist Jonathan Levin noted recently, red-hot Walmart and Costco, both more richly valued than Nvidia on a profits-per-share basis, remain “one of the market’s great valuation mysteries.” And it’s not just the US: The 15 largest global stock indexes are all overvalued or expensive on 10-year lookbacks.