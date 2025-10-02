Stock market ‘priced for perfection’: Vanguard top exec on potential downturn

The US stock market, which just posted its best September in 15 years, is “priced for perfection” and likely to disappoint, says Vanguard’s No. 2 executive. The $11 trillion firm has lowered its expectations for stock returns over the next decade to as little as 3.3% — worse than you’d get from a bucket of corporate bonds.

“There’s a lot of great news priced in” to US stock prices, Greg Davis, Vanguard’s president and chief investment officer, told Semafor.