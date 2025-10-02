Israel intercepts Gaza aid flotilla, detains activists

Israeli naval ships intercepted a flotilla attempting to deliver aid to Gaza and detained several activists, including Greta Thunberg.

The “Global Sumud Flotilla” of more than 40 vessels set sail in September, intending to breach Israel’s naval blockade of the enclave, where the UN says a humanitarian catastrophe is underway. Israel said several vessels were taken to port, citing what it called a violation of a “lawful naval blockade,” but flotilla organizers said their boats had been illegally boarded and targeted with water cannon and drones.

The boats have become an international cause célèbre: They were escorted part-way by Italian and Spanish naval ships, and their interception has been met by protests in several European countries.