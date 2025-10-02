Europe to build drone wall amid escalating tensions with Russia

European leaders backed a plan to build a so-called drone wall to bolster the continent’s defenses, aiming to send a clear message to Moscow after multiple Russian incursions into NATO airspace. The continent is scrambling to build the necessary capacities to defend against drones, highlighting not only its lagging technology but also how rapidly warfare has shifted to the use of unmanned aircraft. According to NATO, the Russian army is now capable of making drones for a few thousand dollars that Europe can only shoot down with missiles that cost millions of dollars apiece. Moscow’s ongoing hybrid war makes a drone wall necessary, Finland’s prime minister argued: “Russia will continue and we have to be ready.”