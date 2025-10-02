Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Donald Trump signs executive order vowing to protect Qatar

Oct 2, 2025, 6:50am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
US President Donald Trump and Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Donald Trump and Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Brian Snyder/Reuters

US President Donald Trump signed a NATO-like security guarantee for Qatar, part of efforts to reassure the emirate after an Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Doha last month.

The executive order pledges to take all measures, including US military support, to defend the Gulf state, though its legal and practical value is in question. Such agreements have historically required the approval of the US Senate, and the announcement was met with criticism from some of Trump’s conservative supporters.

The move was ostensibly made to reassure Washington’s Gulf allies following the Israeli strike — Saudi Arabia has already reached a mutual-defense pact with nuclear-armed Pakistan — but Politico nevertheless called it a “shocking departure from the administration’s America First approach.”

Prashant Rao
AD